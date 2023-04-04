TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — V.J. Scully was elected as Town of Oconomowoc Board Supervisor in race number four April 4. Scully beat Alexander Kay with 1,858 votes to Kay’s 1,584 votes. The race margin was six points with Scully getting 54 percent of the votes and Kay receiving 46 percent of the votes.
Scully said he ran to give back to the community that has blessed him and his family for his entire life.
“By far, my family is my most prized achievement,” Scully said. “I have a supportive beautiful wife of 24 years, three grown children, and two awesome grandkids. Every achievement starts with a solid family that supports each other in all endeavors.”
Scully said the most pressing issue for the Town of Oconomowoc is keeping taxes affordable while keeping the community a safe place to live.
“Doing what is right is the most important role a supervisor has in my opinion,” Scully said. “Anyone can spin political motives; however, many on both sides can agree on many topics.”
Kay said he ran for office because he felt the community needs leadership that will stand up for residents.
“My focus will be to lower taxes, support local businesses, improve downtown Okauchee, advocate for transparency into Western Lakes Fire Department, promote responsible farmland preservation, and demand board accountability to town residents,” Kay said.
Tax increases were cited by Kay as something that caught many residents by surprise last year.
“Local businesses are vital to the growth of our town. I will promote local businesses,” Kay said. “We need to maintain a responsible balance. We must grow in a responsible manner that protects what has made the town a great place to live in the past.”
When Scully was asked about the growth of the municipality, he said development can be healthy when managed correctly. He said that many surrounding communities have successfully revitalized their downtown areas.
“The Town of Oconomowoc has beautiful lakes and a great downtown Okauchee that has drawn many new successful businesses,” Scully said. “We have endless opportunities for smart growth that if done correctly can save taxpayers money while vastly improving the community we all share.”
Scully will serve a two-year term on the Town Board. The Town of Oconomowoc is governed by a five-person municipal board consisting of a Chairman and four supervisors.
Results of unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|V.J. Scully
|1,858
|53.7%
|Alexander T. Kay
|1,584
|45.8%
|Write-ins
|15
|0.4%
|Total Votes
|1,069
3 of 3 units reported (100%)
