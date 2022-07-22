OCONOMOWOC — Authorities are searching for a missing person on Lac La Belle, according to Western Lakes Fire Chief Brad Bowen.
Lac La Belle
Bowen said a 911 call was made at 7:18 p.m. Thursday after a man jumped off a pontoon boat and did not resurface. It happened near the middle of the lake, Bowen said.
Passengers aboard the man's boat were being interviewed by police, according to Bowen.
As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, Bowen said the missing man had not been located. He said search efforts were temporarily halted at 10 p.m. Thursday and resumed at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.
Portions of Lac La Belle are blocked off as the search continues, Bowen said, and the City Beach boat launch in Oconomowoc is closed until further notice.
Multiple departments, including the Town of Oconomowoc Police Department, Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and Western Lakes Fire District and their dive teams responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation.
This is a developing story that we will update as more information becomes available.