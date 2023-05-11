TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — Multiple area public safety agencies were called to the scene of a serious motorcycle accident at the intersection of Highway P (Brown Street) and Highway K in the Town of Oconomowoc Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Hwy P (Brown Street) is currently closed at its intersection with Hwy K and should be avoided as the crews clean up the accident and investigate the circumstances of the crash.

The condition of those involved in the accident is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

