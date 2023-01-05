WALES — As communities try to fund the understaffed Lake Country Fire & Rescue, the Fire Board is holding a special meeting today with all seven municipalities that the consolidated fire district serves to discuss the future of the department and its funding.
LCFR is a consolidated fire district that serves the Town of Delafield, city of Delafield,Town of Genesee, Chenequa, Nashotah, Oconomowoc Lake and Wales.
The department has been facing staffing shortages, which have increased response times and caused some stations to close, the fire chief has said. In response, the fire district drafted a plan to address these issues, which was approved by the Fire Board in November.
The long-range staffing plan shifts LCFR’s focus to full-time positions, eventually filling the daily schedule with full-time employees and filling in gaps with other staff, the plan says.
“Unfortunately, because of state levy limit laws and things like that, we’re really limited on how we do things,” LCFR Chief Matthew Fennig said in November. “... It’s kind of a broken system in Madison that forces these communities to do referendums for what I’ll call basic government needs.”
The plan calls for hiring 22 positions through 2026, with seven this year, as well as other improvements to the district. Each community decides how it wants to fund its portion of the plan, this could be through a community referendum or a fire fee.
Last month, the Delafield Town Board voted unanimously to begin the referendum process and will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to discuss more details. The city of Delafield met last month and asked for more communication between the communities; the Common Council held its own special meeting Tuesday night to further discuss the city’s approach.
The Fire Board meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. in the Kettle Moraine High School library, 349 N. Oak Crest Drive. The meeting was moved from the school’s commons.