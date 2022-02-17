Shortage of school bus drivers continues statewide

OCONOMOWOC — Among its many repercussions, the coronavirus pandemic deepened the scarcity of school bus drivers around the nation, and Lake Country is no exception.
But as Wisconsin Bus Driver Appreciation Week continues from Feb. 14 through Feb. 18, policy changes and recruitment and referral bonuses are being aimed at upping the number of drivers in the Oconomowoc Area School District and beyond.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation issued a waiver in January that excludes bus drivers from “under the hood” testing requirements. The move is meant to ease requirements for bus drivers' commercial licensing and quicken the training process.
Locally, the Oconomowoc Transport Company — which contracts to drive Oconomowoc Area School District students — is down nine drivers from its full roster of about 45, according to OTC co-owner Sandy Syburg. He said that's led to route consolidations and stand-in replacement drivers on the company's routes.
Syburg said fears of the coronavirus pandemic persuaded some drivers, many of whom are older and semi-retired, to find work elsewhere when schools reopened following remote schooling.
Other factors impacting staffing levels included the seasonal and often parttime nature of the work, Syburg said.
But, according to Syburg, the current dearth of drivers distracts people from appreciating work the local employees do every week and how rewarding driving a school bus can be.
“There's lots of people out there in this community alone that would find the work rewarding, would find (enjoyment) in the camaraderie of the drivers' corps,” Syburg said. “...It's a really hardworking, vigilant group of people we have here, and we just need a handful more like that and the problem is solved.”
At the statewide level, Wisconsin School Bus Association Executive Director Cherie Hime said about 2,900 more drivers are needed to reach an adequate level, from 14,584 to 17,500.
Those numbers are from December 2021 and were released several weeks before WisDOT introduced the “under the hood” waiver for bus drivers.
It is too early to know whether that policy change has contributed to a rebound in numbers, Hime said.
And while coping with shortages, she reiterated Syburg's sentiment: It is especially fitting during Wisconsin Bus Driver Appreciation Week to recognize understaffed drivers for providing a link between children and their education.
“It's a great opportunity to have an impact on their lives,” she said.
Oconomowoc Area School District Communications and Marketing Manager Kelly Ellifson said Oconomowoc Transport has successfully adjusted operations to ensure pickups and dropoffs are being completed.
“They have done an excellent job of maintaining most of our routes with minimal interruption ... and I am not aware of any activities that have been canceled because of busing,” said Ellifson.