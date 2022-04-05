STONE BANK — In a three-way race for two spots on the Stone Bank School District School Board, Jeff Smith and Mallory Biersack took the top two spots.
Biersack earned 35.2% of votes while Smith earned 34.3%. A third candidate, Dan Arnold, took 29.3%, while write-in candidates took 6.6%. A total of 1,220 votes were cast. Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Mallory Biersack
|429
|35.2%
|Jeff Smith
|419
|34.3%
|Dan Arnold (i)
|292
|23.9%
|Write in
|80
|6.6%
|Total Votes
|1,220
Precincts Reported: 4 of 4 (100%)