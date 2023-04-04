OCONOMOWOC — Stone Bank Superintendent Ryan Krohn has announced his resignation from the school district. Krohn has been in the position for four years.
“Through much reflection and discussion with my family, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my position as superintendent, effective June 30, 2023. Over these last four years, many things have changed for me both personally and professionally and I believe now is the time for me to better align with some new priorities,” Krohn said in a resignation letter to the school board.
“I am proud of the incredible work that continues to unfold in this amazing district and feel confident success will continue well into the future. Teamwork in this community is second to none and has resulted in so many stories of success because of the amazing students and families, dedicated staff, committed board, and highly engaged community. Stone Bank is an incredible community and I have confidence the dedicated Stone Bank School Board will work hard to find a strong successor and our district will continue to significantly exceed expectations’ for years to come,” Krohn said.
Krohn is another superintendent in the Lake Country area to resign or retire. After 12 years as superintendent, Swallow School District Superintendent Melissa Thompson has announced her resignation. Thompson submitted her resignation to the school board on Feb. 14. Hartland-Lakeside School District Superintendent Nancy Nikolay who announced her resignation in January and Arrowhead High School superintendent Laura Myrah announced her retirement in December 2022.