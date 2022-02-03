SUMMIT — About 60 people gathered on the evening of Jan. 26 at Summit Village Hall to honor Officer Robert 'Rocky” Atkins, Jr. and Officer Wayne Olson, who were ambushed and killed outside the old village hall on Jan. 26, 1975.
A 16-year-old boy was charged with their murders almost 50 years ago. Court records indicate Alan Randall ambushed and killed the two officers behind the Summit Village Hall in the early hours of that morning.
To honor the fallen officers' legacies, the department embarked on a fundraising campaign two years ago to create a memorial in their names. The fundraiser’s initial goal was to raise $1,200; a total of $7,200 was collected.
About a dozen members of the officers’ families attended the stone monument’s unveiling. They were joined by Summit police officers, both active duty and retired, along with elected village officials and community members.
The stone memorial — which depicts an artist’s rendition of Olson and Atkins — now resides in the Village Hall lobby, which is connected to the police department and government chambers.
Summit Police Department Chaplain Rick Rielley offered a prayer in remembrance.
“This stone monument is a memorial to our entire community and will be cherished by all,” Rielley said.
Summit Police Chief Michael Hartert, former Summit Police Chief James Schuyler, Summit Police Captain Steve Schroeder and Atkins’s widow, Karen Herbert (formerly Karen Atkins), also addressed those gathered at the ceremony.
Former sergeant recalls event
Former Summit Police Chief James Schuyler was a sergeant with the department at the time of Atkins’ and Olson’s slayings and spoke with the Enterprise after last Wednesday’s memorial ceremony.
On the day of the shootings, Schuyler was fresh off another murder investigation from earlier in the month. The killer had not yet been caught, and a string of unsolved burglaries further indicated a criminal was continuing to operate in the area.
“After that, we were kind of scratching our heads thinking, ‘Who did (these crimes)?’” Early that day, Schuyler said he received a phone call from the Summit police chief.
“The chief called me and said the sheriff's department couldn't make contact with (Olson and Atkins), so he picked me up and went down to the town hall. We met other officers who'd been searching the area. The chief and I went out back, and that's when we found the squad car with the bullet holes and the blood.”
There was clear evidence of a shooting — but no bodies. That changed mere minutes later when Olson and Atkins were found partially hidden and wrapped in separate blankets.
Schuyler and another colleague were discussing potential suspects when local teenager Alan Randall's name was mentioned. Schuyler said he'd had contact with the boy about a year earlier when Randall and a friend had broken into a home.
Schuyler, joined by another officer, traveled the halfmile to Randall's house and knocked on the door at about 9 a.m.
“At that point, he answered the door and his father came in,” Schuyler said. “We asked if (Randall had) been out that evening and he said no ... Then we asked if we could look around the property.”
During the search, Schuyler said he saw a pair of snowmobile boots with distinctive tread marks — and the treads matched prints that were discovered at the scene of the shooting.
The evidence continued to mount.
“(My partner) motioned for me to come behind the fence and pointed out some objects leaning against a fence. It turned out to be a shotgun from out of the squad car, and a rifle similar to what they were shot with.”
At that point, Schuyler called for backup, and he took Randall into custody.
“It was a shock,” Schuyler said. “We’d never had anything like that happen and it affected many ... departments who were involved in the investigation.”
Less than a day later and the killer was captured.
Widow left behind
They were married less than three months.
Karen Herbert said she met Robert Atkins at a scouting camp in Milwaukee when she was just 16. By the age of 20, Herbert was a newlywed and living with Atkins in Oconomowoc.
Back then, Herbert said she was working as a court reporter. Atkins was already on the Summit department, and she would often drive him to work at night.
But after the string of burglaries and the murder earlier in January, Herbert stopped driving him in to work. The community was spooked and on edge. Even the police instituted additional safety protocols: Instead of going on solo patrols, all the officers doubled up whenever they went out.
“That night I didn't drive Rocky (Atkins) to the police department,” Herbert said. “Things were scary.”
She went to bed and woke to voices on the police scanner. Chatter from the nearby radio informed her something was awry. So Herbert got out of bed and waited. Soon after, Atkin’s friend and fellow officer arrived at her door. He said Atkins' squad car had been found, but he revealed nothing further.
“He just told me that he was going to be driving me over to his house, and that his wife would be at his house,” Herbert said. “So we drove over ... and he just dropped me off ... He didn’t know how to tell me.”
It was then Herbert found out Atkins was dead.
“As a 20-year-old, you're still living a carefree life and thinking nothing bad can happen,” Herbert said. “You get married and have plans, things you want to do. Then, in the blink of an eye, that's just gone.”
What happened next was years of court proceedings. Herbert said she never missed a single hearing and would bring as many people with her as possible.
“I would always tell people, ‘Do not show any emotion. Do not have any expression, because when you're dealing with a jury trial, (the jurors) look at everybody.’” Herbert said the police community in the Summit area banded together. A police wives' association was formed, although it has since dissolved.
Herbert remarried years later, but the memories of Atkins remain all around her.
“I’m still in the same home I bought the year Rocky (Atkins) was killed,” she said.
The aftermath
At the age of 16, Randall was tried in court as an adult. He was admitted to a psychiatric hospital after a diagnosis of schizoid personality disorder.
He was released after nearly 40 years in 2013 and still lives in Wisconsin.