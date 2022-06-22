OCONOMOWOC ― A suspected gas leak that shut down a part of downtown Wisconsin Avenue in Oconomowoc was actually a spill of hydraulic fluid, according to a city official, and there is no danger to the public.
Officials first believed a gas leak occurred downtown around 5 p.m. Wednesday. It was later determined that a hydraulic fluid leak with an odor similar to that of gas caused the incident. The spill’s origin was not immediately known.
Just before 7 p.m., the official said the road should be open shortly.