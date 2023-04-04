OCONOMOWOC — In a tight race, Jim Tessmer and Lisa Bucheger were elected to the Stone Bank School Board. Tessmer received 605 votes or 36 percent of the vote and Bucheger garnered 583 votes for 34 percent.
Third place finisher Ken Smith received 501 votes, or 30 percent of the total.
Tessmer and Bucheger will replace board president Jennifer Anderson Warwick and vice president Cara Glatkowski, who filed formal notifications of non-candidacy. The winners of these seats will serve a three-year term from April 2023 through April 2026.
When asked prior to the race what is the most pressing issue facing the district, Tessmer said: “I feel the board constituency doesn’t fully represent the demographic. I am running to be a voice for them.”
Bucheger responded to the same question by saying: “Area schools have had to focus on issues that are outside of the scope of what good education needs to be. I want to stay focused on providing stellar education to our students and make sure Stone Bank is a community that attracts new families to the area.”
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.