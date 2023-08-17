OCONOMOWOC — High-energy, authentic Latin band Salsa Manzana is set to take the stage at the Oconomowoc Arts Center at 7 p.m. Sept. 16.
Salsa Manzana is comprised of vocalists and musicians playing traditional Latin rhythms of salsa, mambo, merengue, cha cha, bachata, bolero, and Latin jazz. The group was founded in 2012 by Carlos Mendez and Mark Te Tai.
“Most of us have backgrounds playing Latin jazz, so we have a lot of respect for the different styles of salsa music. It’s a challenging style of music and requires a lot of rehearsals, so we are always looking to advance our talents in authentic ways,” said Te Tai.
Tickets for Salsa Manzana are $39 for adults, $34 for seniors (60+) and military personnel, $18 for teens (13 to 19), $15 for children (12 and younger), and $33 for groups of 10 or more. Summer box office hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Aug. 25. Regular box office hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 90 minutes before show times.
The Oconomowoc Arts Center is located at 641 E. Forest St. For more information, call the OAC box office at 262-560-3172 or visit www.theoac.net.