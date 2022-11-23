The magic of ‘The Nutcracker’ grows on the OAC stage

Oconomowoc artist Anne Raskopf is hand-painting a 22-foot-high magical Christmas tree that is planned to magically grow during one of the opening scenes of MainStage Academy of Dance’s “The Nutcracker.” The ballet will leap onto the Oconomowoc Arts Center’s stage 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11.