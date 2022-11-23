The magic of ‘The Nutcracker’ grows on the OAC stage

OCONOMOWOC — Celebrating its 12th year of leaping onto the Oconomowoc Arts Center stage, MainStage Academy of Dance’s “The Nutcracker” has become a cherished holiday tradition in the Lake Country area.
Inspired by the iconic musical score of Peter Tchaikovsky, Artistic Director Eddy Bray has endeavored to take the beloved ballet to new heights, introducing new choreography, dazzling costumes and set design, and a touch of behind-the-scenes magic to delight audiences of all ages.
“This year, I wanted to reimagine the ballet through the eyes of children. We have younger dancers taking on some of the lead characters, including 12-year-old Lyra Irish in the role of Clara. We’ve added a couple of scenes filled with surprises to really showcase this next generation of artists,” said Bray.
The audience will be entranced early on in the ballet when Clara awakens to the sound of scurrying mice, her beloved Nutcracker toy come to life, and her family’s Christmas tree towering over her.
“I wanted to have the Christmas tree grow to 22 feet this year. In every production of ‘The Nutcracker’ I’ve seen, the tree was this perfect triangle. I wanted our tree to look more realistic and feel a little wild,” said Bray. “I reached out to local artist Anne Raskopf about designing our magical tree and she loved the idea.”
Oconomowoc artist Anne Raskopf is well known for her large works of art and even bigger heart. The muralist often shares her creativity with area schools’ art projects and community public art pieces.
Most recently, Raskopf partnered with artists, teachers, and students to create a multi-dimensional trains mural to adorn the 32-foot long, six-foot high pedestrian tunnel that runs under the railway in Oconomowoc. She also helped design a new 24-foot long, 9-foot high canvas backdrop featuring trees and nature for the Oconomowoc Festival of the Arts Youth Stage in 2018.
“I feel so honored Eddy chose me to design and paint this incredible tree and it’s really exciting working on such a big project. I have Tchaikovsky’s music on while I paint for inspiration, and I’m using gallons of paint instead of tubes,” she said, laughing.
Raskopf’s design features hand-painted layers of greens and whimsical ornaments bursting with bright colors.
“It’s very vibrant so that everyone in the audience can see it grow on stage. The edges are irregular and the many layers of color will convey movement and life. I love painting trees, and I spend a lot of time in the woods looking at how branches lay and interconnect with each other,” said Raskopf.
Performance dates and times
MainStage Academy of Dance presents “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11, on the Oconomowoc Arts Center’s Main Stage.
More than 40 dancers will be featured in the holiday production. For more information, visit www.wedancemainstage.com.
“‘The Nutcracker’ has been a part of my life since I was young. I first performed in it in my school’s production, and eventually performed as principal dancer with ballet companies in the U.S. and Europe. I’ve had the pleasure producing and choreographing this treasured ballet for the next generation of dancers, many of which are now dancing in ‘The Nutcracker’ professionally. It has come full circle,” added Bray.
Reserved seating tickets are $25 for adults (20 and older), $19 for youth (19 and younger), and $10 lap-sit (5 and younger).
The Oconomowoc Arts Center is located at 641 E. Forest St. For information and tickets, call the OAC box office at 262-560-3172 or visit www.theoac.net.