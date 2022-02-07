OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc School Board has named three finalists for superintendent.
A Monday press release says the Board narrowed down the search from six candidates last week.
The finalist candidates are: Dr. Joe Koch, deputy superintendent for the Waukesha School District; Dr. Jeridon Clark, current superintendent of Educational Services at the Mequon Thiensville School District; and Dr. Mike Sereno, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning at Elmbrook Schools.
The School District says each of the three candidates is slated to visit school facilities this week and undergo additional interviews.
An announcement of the final selection is anticipated later this week, according to the District.