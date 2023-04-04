Oconomowoc Lake – Incumbents Dave Zimmermann, Paul Fischer and Derek Taylor were re-elected to serve as village of Oconomowoc Lake Trustees in the April 4, election.
Fischer received the largest vote tally in the race with 156 votes or 27 percent of the votes and was followed by Zimmerman with 146 votes or 26 percent of the votes and Taylor with 134 votes, or 24 percent of the votes. Kristine L. McNeilly finished fourth in the race with 115 votes, or 20 percent of the votes. Write-in candidates garnered 20 votes.
All candidates were asked what the most pressing issue was for the community.
Fischer said, “maintaining our lake’s water quality and the natural appearance of the Village.”
Taylor said, “maintaining the wonderful community we enjoy”.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Paul M. Fischer
|156
|27.3%
|Dave Zimmermann
|146
|25.6%
|Derek J. Taylor
|134
|23.5%
|Kristine L. McNeilly
|115
|20.1%
|Write-ins
|20
|3.5%
|Total Votes
|571
1 of 1 units reported (100%)
