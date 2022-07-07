OCONOMOWOC — Delafield resident Jim Vyvyan was among multiple victims in a series of thefts from area YMCAs.
According to Vyvyan, he went to work out at the Oconomowoc YMCA on June 29. He arrived just before 7:55 a.m., and by 8:34 a.m., more than $2,000 had been charged to his credit card. He said a lock on his locker was cut and his card was stolen.
It was used at a nearby CVS to purchase hundreds of dollars in gift cards.
Vyvyan recalled going into the YMCA men’s locker room that morning. He said there was one other man inside wearing a face mask and talking on the phone.
“The moment I arrive, he picks up his three bags and scurries over to another part of the locker room,” Vyvyan told The Enterprise. “He knew that when I went upstairs to work out, that I would likely not be back for some time, so he cut the lock on my locker.”
Vyvyan said he spoke to YMCA staff about the theft; he was able to identify the suspect on surveillance footage.
Two days later, Vyvyan again met with staff at the YMCA and learned that two other YMCAs — one in Menomonee Falls and the other in Brown Deer — were also hit by the thief last week.
Chris Becker is the chief executive officer of YMCA of Greater Waukesha County. He confirmed the three locations were victimized by the thief on June 28 and June 29. The suspect used stolen credit cards to buy CVS gift cards at least two of the times, according to Becker.
Becker said the suspect was granted entrance after providing information for an out-of-state YMCA membership through the Y’s nationwide reciprocity program. The name on the membership, which Becker declined to say, has been flagged in the YMCA’s membership database.
“He won’t be able to check into another YMCA throughout the country,” Becker said. “One thing that makes it harder to track is that a lot of people come to the Y carrying a gym bag, and it’s very easy to carry in a bolt cutter or tools and then exit the facility.”
Becker said the thefts were isolated incidents.
“The YMCA is a safe place, well staffed, and this really shouldn’t have an impact on any concerns in the community,” he said. “This is an isolated case.”