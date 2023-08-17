The Oconomowoc Festival of the Arts has been around for 52 years drawing people and artists from around the country. What started as an art award program for children blossomed through the inspiration of our local artist Virginia Harris. She favored pen and ink, watercolor and photography for her personal artistic expressions and put her creativity to use by designing many of the Festival’s promotional items. The early festivals were held at Zion Church. Musicians used the church steps as a stage, minstrels wandered and Renaissance costumes were abundant. Virginia was already chairman of the Oconomowoc Women’s Club so engaging with other community groups was a natural. The Festival struggled a few years until 1980 when Oconomowoc pulled together to form the Oconomowoc Festival of the Arts Ltd. assuring its survival for generations.
This vibrant festival is always held on the third weekend in August at Fowler Park. It’s an endless demonstration of love for all things “art” within our community, powered by local organizations, its Board of Directors and the hundreds of people of every age that make our Festival of the Arts a resounding success in southeastern Wisconsin.