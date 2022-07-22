OCONOMOWOC — The Bands at the Beach concert scheduled for tonight has been canceled, according to a Facebook post from Buddy's Beach Bungalow which organized the show.
Today, authorities said that the man who went missing on Lac La Belle last night is presumed dead. Multiple departments were on the lake today conducting a search for the body.
Rescue crews are utilizing the boat launch at City Beach where the concert was slated to be held. The boat launch is closed to the public until further notice.
The Facebook post said the concert was canceled out of respect for the man's family.