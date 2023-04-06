TOWN OF DELAFIELD – A referendum asking if residents’ taxes should be increased to help pay for fire service in the future passed.
The question on the ballot in Tuesday’s general election asked: "Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Town of Delafield for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2024, is limited to 1.314%, which results in a levy of $2,469,375. Shall the Town of Delafield be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2024, for the purpose of retaining 7 full-time firefighter/paramedics and to hire 7 additional full-time staff for the Lake Country Fire and Rescue fire consortium that services the Town, by a total of 19.033%, which results in a levy of $2,939,375 and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $470,000 for each fiscal year going forward?"
In total, 2,678 people voted ‘yes’, and 1,326 people voted against passing the referendum.
The town’s tax level will increase by $470,000 a year from now on. The increase in funding will allow the department to retain seven full-time firefighters and EMS staff and seven additional staff in 2024. The increase equates to an additional $142.30 on a tax bill for a home assessed at $500,000.
Staffing issues with Lake Country Fire and Rescue have shown as response times increased 34% from 2021 to 2022, according to information the town posted about the referendum.
LCFR’s emergency response times have increased from an average of eight minutes in 2021 to nearly 12 minutes. The American Heart Association standards call for EMS response times of eight minutes or less when responding to a cardiac arrest or heart attack. The station in the City of Delafield was unstaffed and closed 50% of the time from July to the end of 2022.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Yes
|2,678
|66.9%
|No
|1,326
|33.1%
|Total Votes
|4,004
1 of 1 units reported (100%)
