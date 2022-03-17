OCONOMOWOC — We’ve all heard the proverbial phrase, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”
Last weekend in sunny Coronado, California, Dirk and Terry Debbink’s grandsons Oliver and Axel Langenkamp took the advice up a notch, with a lemonade and cookie stand for raising funds to help displaced Ukrainians in refugee camps along the border in Poland.
With help from their grandparents and friends in the neighborhood, the boys raised $4,724.88 for World Central Kitchen (WCK), a humanitarian organization helping to feed refugees fleeing Ukraine as Russia invades their country.
“I feel really good about being able to help others while my brother, friends and I were also having fun,” said Axel, 8.
For nearly two years, Oliver and Axel and their parents Sarah and Dan Langenkamp lived in Kyiv, Ukraine. Sarah – an Oconomowoc High School graduate – is the head of the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Section of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, and Dan is a press attaché for the U.S. State Department assigned to the U.S. Embassy, Kyiv.
When dependents of U.S. Embassy personnel were evacuated in late January, Sarah flew with Oliver and Axel to California to drop them off at her parents’ home in Coronado where the boys are currently living and attending school.
Sarah and Dan are among the essential staff remaining at the embassy, which was relocated to eastern Poland right before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
When Axel and Oliver expressed their interest in helping the people of Ukraine, their dad suggested sending the funds raised through their lemonade stand to World Central Kitchen.
“They were one of the very first organizations on the ground inside Ukraine actually feeding people after the bombing started, and in the refugee camps in Poland, they are using restaurant volunteers to feed tens of thousands of people every day, right this minute!” wrote Dan.
Oconomowoc connection
Dirk and Terry Debbink raised their family in Oconomowoc and still call the community home. Their daughter, Sarah, graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1998.
Sarah’s sons Oliver and Axel often visit their grandparents, great-grandparents Jo and Pete Debbink, and other extended family living in Oconomowoc, especially during the summer.
The Debbinks’ grandsons’ fundraising efforts and special connections to their parents working in the U.S. Embassy in Poland caught the attention of the national news covering the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
On Monday, CBS News sent a camera crew to the Debbinks’ home in Coronado to facilitate a 45-minute interview with the boys via Zoom with a news reporter on the border in Poland. The segment will air sometime this week.
“I felt super good about helping others in need in Poland and Ukraine, and even better knowing we maybe could have inspired others to do the same. After all, if we can do this, anyone can,” added Oliver, 9.
Since 2010, World Central Kitchen has been responding in times of crisis and humanitarian emergencies around the world by offering
meals to people who need them most. The nonprofit’s #Chefs-ForUkraine has served more than a million meals to refugees fleeing Ukraine into neighboring countries, including along the border in Poland.
For more information, visit www.wck.org.