OCONOMOWOC — Big Al and the Hi-Fi’s perform Saturday during the Twist & Shout for Awareness event that was held as a fundraising effort for SOFA: Saving Others for Archie that addresses drug addiction and mental health, as well as an attempt to break the world record for the most people doing “the Twist.” Lou Kowieski said the Guinness World Records will have to review the footage to determine if a record was set Saturday by the attendees of the Lake Country DockHounds game. A record that was set was the most people getting trained to administer Narcan. It could take a few weeks to learn the result of the “the Twist” attempt.