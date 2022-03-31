TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — Erik Mullett and Chuck Nettesheim are contending on April 5 for a seat on the Town Board.
Below, both candidates completed a questionnaire in which they had 100 words to answer each question. Some answers have been edited for length.
What made you decide to run for the seat and what makes you a good fit for the role?
Erik Mullett: I see so much opportunity in Okauchee: a beautiful lake, wonderful bars, restaurants and businesses, with a small town feel and amazing people. We have a unique foundation for a community that is safe, fun and people love to call home. We moved here because of the “life” this community provides, and I believe we’re not maximizing nor supporting responsible development of this area. For 20 years, I’ve owned and operated businesses; I’ve learned, if you’re not evolving, you’re declining.
Building off my experiences, I’m committed to working with the town, ensuring our communities remain safe and fun, while developing responsibly.
Chuck Nettesheim: I was born and raised in the town. A resident suggested that I run for the open seat, so I felt it is time to give back to my community. Growing up on a dairy farm taught me the core values of hard work, respect for one another, live within our means and community pride.
Over the years I’ve talked/listened to the residents/ neighbors about their concerns and I would like to be a voice for them. The town has had made great improvements in the past years and I would like to be a part of the future.
If elected, what are your priorities for the town?
Mullett: While preserving a safe and fun community, I’ll protect individuals’ rights from government overreach, and be fiscally responsible. Many communities are struggling with budgets, ours is no exception. The answer can’t be to just raise taxes, we must look for other solutions. That being said, it’s imperative that we execute a long-term development plan for responsible growth in our community. We need to work with the city of Oconomowoc to execute our sewer REC plan that protects our lakes and supports the responsible development of our business districts. At the same time, we need to incorporate, protecting our borders.
Nettesheim: The Town of Oconomowoc represents a diverse community of dairy farming, mini farms, agriculture crop farming, horse boarding stables, rural homes, spread out subdivisions, lake homes and small businesses.
Maintaining the safety of our community is a top priority, along with keeping the standard of roads maintained and keeping the town’s budget, not to escalate taxes.
To help ensure that the town’s funds remain properly allocated. Assess departmental costs so tax increases could be avoided.
Maintaining improvements to our downtown community, keeping the community strong for the small businesses to prosper or ability to start up.
What programs or initiatives are most important to you? Of those priorities, what should the town focus on and why?
Mullett: I believe the top initiatives facing our town are incorporation and the execution of the sewer REC plan. Incorporation will protect our borders from further annexation by surrounding communities, resulting in lost tax revenue, and ultimately passing that burden on to residents and/or at the expense of reduced services. At the same time, without an effective sewer plan, drawing in developers becomes very challenging. As our community grows and the demands on all public services increase, we must create additional tax revenue through the responsible development of business districts to avoid higher costs to taxpayers.
Nettesheim: With the rising costs of food/fuel prices some of our town families are struggling. We must work to maintain our town’s budget without jeopardizing our communities safety and roadways. The town also needs to work closely with Western Lakes Fire on ways of keeping the cost to a minimum without large tax increases. Working in the private sector for 40 years, companies had to adjust to the ups and downs of the economy so I am familiar with working within a budget and creative solutions to problems.
For more spring 2022 election coverage, click here.