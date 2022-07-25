TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — A second body has been recovered from Lac La Belle on Sunday. Two men have drowned in the lake in separate incidents since Thursday evening, according to authorities.

Both men were reported missing after leaving their boats to swim north-west of Islandale; both of their bodies were recovered from the water west of Blackhawk Drive, according to authorities.

The first report arrived at 7:18 p.m. on Thursday. Police said a man in his 30s jumped from his pontoon boat and never resurfaced. His body was found around 10:30 a.m. Saturday west of Blackhawk Drive in about 32 feet of water.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Oconomowoc-area news with a subscription: Click here

Dive teams back in Lac La Belle for second missing person in the last week TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — For the second time in four days, dive teams are back in Lac La Belle s…

A second missing person report was made just before 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. Police said a 35-year-old Milwaukee man went under the water north-west of Islandale. The Western Lakes Fire District said he was found west of Blackhawk Drive in 11 feet of water around 10:58 p.m. that night.

The drownings remain under investigation by multiple departments.