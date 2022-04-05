Vote 2022

HARTLAND — The Swallow School District Board of Education has two new members following elections.

Kim Khoury and Haley Sweeney are set to replace Darin Clark and Greg Zimmerman whose terms expired this month.

Khoury took 32.8%, or 503 votes, and Sweeney earned 31%, or 475 votes. Candidates Laura McGuire and James Emanuele earned 21.3%, or 326 votes, and 14.9%, or 228, respectively. A total of two votes, or 0.1%, were cast as write-ins.

Votes are unofficial until canvassed.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Kim Khoury50332.8%
Haley Sweeney47531%
Laura McGuire32621.3%
James Emanuele22814.9%
Write in20.1%
Total Votes1,534 
   

Precincts Reported: 4 of 4 (100%)

