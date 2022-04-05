HARTLAND — The Swallow School District Board of Education has two new members following elections.
Kim Khoury and Haley Sweeney are set to replace Darin Clark and Greg Zimmerman whose terms expired this month.
Khoury took 32.8%, or 503 votes, and Sweeney earned 31%, or 475 votes. Candidates Laura McGuire and James Emanuele earned 21.3%, or 326 votes, and 14.9%, or 228, respectively. A total of two votes, or 0.1%, were cast as write-ins.
Votes are unofficial until canvassed.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Kim Khoury
|503
|32.8%
|Haley Sweeney
|475
|31%
|Laura McGuire
|326
|21.3%
|James Emanuele
|228
|14.9%
|Write in
|2
|0.1%
|Total Votes
|1,534
Precincts Reported: 4 of 4 (100%)