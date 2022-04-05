Vote 2022

VILLAGE OF LAC LA BELLE — Newcomers Gary Perrault and Joseph Renner earned roles as village trustees after taking the two largest shares of votes. Renner garnered 41%, or 80, votes while Perrault took 39.5%, or 77 votes. A third candidate Mike Koehn said before the election that he would not be able to join the board if elected due to health reasons. He took 17.9%, or 35 votes. Three write-in ballots were cast.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Joseph Renner8041%
Gary Perrault7739.5%
Mike Koehn3517.9%
Write in31.5%
Total Votes195 
   

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100%)

