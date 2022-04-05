VILLAGE OF LAC LA BELLE — Newcomers Gary Perrault and Joseph Renner earned roles as village trustees after taking the two largest shares of votes. Renner garnered 41%, or 80, votes while Perrault took 39.5%, or 77 votes. A third candidate Mike Koehn said before the election that he would not be able to join the board if elected due to health reasons. He took 17.9%, or 35 votes. Three write-in ballots were cast.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Joseph Renner
|80
|41%
|Gary Perrault
|77
|39.5%
|Mike Koehn
|35
|17.9%
|Write in
|3
|1.5%
|Total Votes
|195
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100%)