OCONOMOWOC — The Western Lakes Fire District Fire Board is set to hear a findings report into the district’s operational needs next week.
The findings, compiled by Mueller Communications, are expected to guide the district as it considers whether to ask residents for a referendum or to take a different approach to solve reported staffing woes.
The findings will be presented during a 6 p.m. meeting on Wednesday, March 9, according to Fire Board member Jeff Roemer. The agenda was not posted on the district’s website as of Tuesday evening.
According to WLFD Chief Bradley Bowen, a major problem within the district are its insufficient funds to pay for a full-time and in-house staff, and that leads to longer lags in response times. A potential referendum could ask taxpayers for increased funding, but Bowen declined to say how much the district would need. He cited the upcoming report — set to be released next week — as a potential source for answers.
Bowen said he has not yet seen the report.
“We’re in the exploratory phases (of identifying solutions),” Bowen said. “...What that entails is evaluating the current services provided by the district, our response times, staffing levels, as they compare to national standards.”
Bowen said most of the district’s responders have to travel from home when an alarm sounds — it’s referred to as “paid on-call” and Bowen said it causes delays in efforts to combat fires.
About 10 percent of the district is currently full-time.
To make matters worse, Bowen said, the district is having trouble recruiting people from within the community. Longer commutes extend response delays when an alarm is raised, and it’s a problem in fire departments across the state.
Bowen said a Feb. 13 house fire on Anchor Court exposed the staffing complications, which led to more damage than necessary. Responders had to travel in, and because there aren’t fire hydrants in the vicinity, they also had to transport water from elsewhere at the expense of time to fight the fire, Bowen said.
But a referendum is not imminent, according to Bowen; he said the findings report will help the district determine if a referendum — and its potential costs — will be necessary or even worth the effort of a vote.
Bowen said another viable option might present itself without needing to request more money, but he declined to speculate on what that solution could be until he has access to the findings report next week.
The Fire Board meetings take place at Western Lakes Fire Station #1, located at 1400 Oconomowoc Parkway in Oconomowoc.