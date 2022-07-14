Western Lakes Fire district referendum on Aug. 9 ballot

OCONOMOWOC — As the Aug. 9 partisan primary approaches, many voters in Lake Country will be asked whether to nearly double the Western Lakes Fire District's budget.
For months, the district has been saying it is understaffed due to its reliance on paid on-call firefighters and medical responders. District officials have been pushing for a referendum to add $6.3 million to its $6.8 million annual budget, citing data that shows a 74% increase in calls from 2017 to 2021.
That extra money would be raised by increasing property taxes in the seven municipalities which receive fire protection from WLFD: the Town of Merton, Town of Oconomowoc, Town of Ottawa, Village of Dousman, Village of Lac La Belle, Village of Summit and Oconomowoc.
The lion's share of those funds would then be used to hire full-time, in-house firefighters/paramedics and employees to replace part-time and on-call employees. That includes 33 additional firefighters/paramedics, 15 paid internship positions, three battalion chiefs, a fire inspector and an administrative assistant.
Mapleton resident Pat Agnew was a firefighter and first responder at the now-dissolved Stone Bank Fire Department for 25 years. He is opposed to increasing the district's budget and said the proposal asks for too much money to be spent on salaries for interns and a fire inspector.
The district said it currently expends about 80% of its budget on salaries and personnel benefits, and most of the $6.3 million ask would go towards the same.
“It seems like it's an overkill, how much money they want, as far as how much they're going to pay these people,” Agnew said.
Western Lakes Fire District Chief Brad Bowen said that as the district's population and calls increase, the old model of paid on-call needs to be updated to a professional and in-house force. He said the district's current wages can't compete with wages at gas stations and fast food restaurants, and the district finds it hard to retain employees.
What's more, according to Bowen, is that relying on paid on-call firefighters means an increase in response times because responders must first travel from home to get to the fire stations.
But if the referendum were to pass, Bowen said response times would be cut by five to seven minutes.
That would save lives and property, Bowen said, adding that fire departments are like insurance policies — they're worth spending more on in order to benefit in the event of an emergency.
“There's going to be a return on their investments,” Bowen said. “Response times will go down. They will see a higher level of care not just for fire, but for medical emergencies. The experience level will go up ... and we'll be able to maintain the people who know the area, know the roads.”
By the numbers
If the referendum is to pass, all seven municipalities must individually have a majority of voters approve it.
Annual property taxes would be affected differently depending on the municipality. For every $100,000 in assessed value, that means an additional $80.10 in Oconomowoc, $66.24 in the Town of Merton, $62.65 in the Town of Oconomowoc, $77.23 in the Town of Ottawa, $160.14 in the Village of Dousman, $74.30 in the Village of Lac La Belle and $82.47 in the Village of Summit.