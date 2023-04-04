OCONOMOWOC — Incumbents Paul Fischer, Derek Taylor and Dave Zimmermann are seeking re-election on the Village of Oconomowoc Lake board of trustees.
Kristine McNeilly is also running for a spot.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Paul M. Fischer
|156
|27.3%
|Dave Zimmermann
|146
|25.6%
|Derek J. Taylor
|134
|23.5%
|Kristine L. McNeilly
|115
|20.1%
|Write-ins
|20
|3.5%
|Total Votes
|571
1 of 1 units reported (100%)
