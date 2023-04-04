Election 2023 button

OCONOMOWOC — Incumbents Paul Fischer, Derek Taylor and Dave Zimmermann are seeking re-election on the Village of Oconomowoc Lake board of trustees.

Kristine McNeilly is also running for a spot.

Results are unofficial until canvassed.

Votes# of votes% of votes
Paul M. Fischer15627.3%
Dave Zimmermann14625.6%
Derek J. Taylor13423.5%
Kristine L. McNeilly11520.1%
Write-ins203.5%
Total Votes571 
   

1 of 1 units reported (100%)

