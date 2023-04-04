3 running for 2 seats on Stone Bank School Board - 01

Left to right: Lisa Bucheger, Ken Smith and Jim Tessmer are running for two spots on the Stone Bank School Board on April 4, 2023. 

OCONOMOWOC — Three people are running for the Stone Bank School Board including Jim Tessmer, Lisa Bucheger and Ken Smith.

