OCONOMOWOC — The referendum asking for an additional $6.3 million for the Western Lakes Fire District's budget failed to pass on Tuesday.

The referendum asked voters from seven municipalities to approve the measure: the Town of Merton, Town of Oconomowoc, Town of Ottawa, the Village of Dousman, Village of Lac La Belle, Village of Summit and Oconomowoc. The Village of Lac La Belle and Oconomowoc were the only municipalities to approve the ask.

All seven were required to pass the referendum for it to succeed. Property taxes would've been increased to raise the funds.

By the Numbers

In the Town of Merton, 56.1%, or 1,414 voters, voted against the referendum. A total of 1,105, or 43.9% of voters, said yes.

Town of Oconomowoc voters tallied 1,487, or 55.4%, for no votes; yes votes totaled 1,195, or 44.6%.

Town of Ottawa voted no with 588, or 57.6%. Voters there who voted yes were in the minority with 432 votes, or 42.4%.

In the Village of Dousman, 335 voters, or 61.4%, disapproved. Two-hundred eleven voters, or 38.6%, voted yes.

Unlike most other locales, the majority of voters in the Village of Lac La Belle approved the referendum with 88, or 66.2%. Forty-five people voted no, or 33.8%

The Village of Summit also voted down the referendum with 48.4% of voters, or 738, voting against it. A total of 786 people, or 51.6%, voted no.

Oconomowoc had by far the most support for the referendum. The city saw 2,144, or 57.2%, of people vote in favor of it. That left 1,605, or 42.8%, of people who cast ballots in opposition.

Background

Earlier this summer, the seven municipalities all agreed to host the now-failed referendum; had it passed, the district's current budget of $6.8 million would've nearly doubled.

WLFD Chief Brad Bowen had on several occasions spoken during open meetings about his desire to shore up reported staffing issues across the district's stations.

Bowen said the district relies heavily on paid-on call responders who travel from their homes to the fire stations to gear up. He said that additional travel time adds between five and seven minutes to response times.

The $6.3 million ask would've also bolstered pay for responders and staff. Bowen said the district can't retain or recruit veteran responders because of low pay.

A survey distributed in March found that 62% of respondents supported the referendum.

Had it passed, property taxes would've increased by $80.10 per $100,000 assessed value in Oconomowoc, $62.24 in the Town of Merton, $62.65 in the Town of Oconomowoc, $77.23 in the Town of Ottawa, $160.14 in the Village of Dousman, $74.30 in the Village of Lac La Belle and $82.47 in the Village of Summit.

Bowen did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday evening.

A referendum was required to increase the budget by $6.3 million due to state-imposed levy limits. The WLFD's $6.8 million budget may now increase by up to 4% as allowed by state limits.

Municipality Vote # of votes % of votes Town of Merton Yes 1,105 43.9% No 1,414 56.1% Town of Oconomowoc Yes 1,195 44.6% No 1,487 55.4% Town of Ottawa Yes 432 42.4% No 588 57.6% Village of Dousman Yes 211 38.6% No 335 61.4% Village of Lac La Belle Yes 88 66.2% No 45 33.8% Village of Summit Yes 738 48.4% No 786 51.6% Oconomowoc Yes 2,144 57.2% No 1,605 42.8%

