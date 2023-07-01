Western Lakes Fire district referendum on Aug. 9 ballot

OCONOMOWOC — Western Lakes Fire District personnel responded to two structure fires Saturday afternoon and evening in the City of Oconomowoc, according to the Western Lakes Fire District.

The first came from a fire alarm at 3:42 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Wisconsin Avenue. Smoke was visible to District personnel in the first floor hallway. The incident was upgraded to a structure fire response.

Upon investigation, the cause of the fire was a firework discharged inside the building.

Later, at 6:39 p.m., fire personnel were dispatched to a structure fire at the apartment complex at 211 S. Concord Rd. in Oconomowoc.

The building is across the street from WLFD Station #3. Upon arrival, heavy smoke was seen from a second floor window. Proximity to the fire and improved staffing led to an immediate response. The incident was upgraded to a working still alarm bringing a full response and mutual aid from neighboring agencies.

Crews extinguished the fire in the second floor apartment. Two residents were treated for smoke inhalation and exposure.

One year ago — July 2, 2022 — a fire at the same address, 211 S. Concord Rd., caused a fatality.