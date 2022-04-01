OCONOMOWOC — A woman died late Thursday night after becoming trapped in a Lake Country Court condo fire in Oconomowoc.
According to a press release, the fire at 985 Lake Country Court was reported around 11:45 p.m. in a condominium occupied by a man and a woman. The male occupant was rescued by Oconomowoc Police Department personnel, but officers were unable to free the woman due to smoke and heat, according to the press release.
Western Lakes Fire District firefighters later arrived and made entry into the condominium.
They located the deceased woman in a second-floor bedroom.
Due to the fire resulting in a casualty, the WLFD requested investigative assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms. The Oconomowoc Police Department and the Waukesha County Medical Examiner are also assisting in the investigation.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this point, according to the WLFD, but preliminary evidence indicates smoke detectors in the residence were not in working order.
According to WLFD Chief Brad Bowen, the fatal fire was the district's third structure fire within 24 hours.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim,” Bowen said in an email Friday morning.
The name of the victim was not immediately released.