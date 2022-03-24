OCONOMOWOC — In the upcoming spring election on April 5, Jennifer Aultman Kloth is challenging Alderman John Zapfel for the District 4 seat on the Oconomowoc Common Council.
Each candidate was given the same question list and had up to 75 words to respond. Some answers have been edited to meet length requirements.
What made you decide to run for the seat and what makes you a good fit for the role?
Aultman Kloth: I’m running because I’m the candidate that has the time. I have the time to listen, the time to get involved, the time to show up and the time to learn. I have the time to devote to Oconomowoc and its residents. And I am the best fit because I have lived here over 20 years and clearly have the community experience Oconomowoc deserves.
Zapfel: I am running for alderman to give back to the community that my family and I love. In my first term, I shared skills gained from my experience in the private sector and public service at county, state and federal levels. I remain committed to true collaboration with leaders and citizens to move forward together for the good of the entire community.
If elected, what are your priorities for the city?
Aultman Kloth: Public safety! After spending extensive time with both Chief Pfister and Chief Bowen we need to work with them as a community. Additionally, our community has outgrown our volunteer/paid on-call way of operating. If elected I am going to keep the lines of communication open by meeting with the chiefs, listening to their concerns and solutions, and taking those ideas to my constituents.
Zapfel: I am committed to working on behalf of our community to keep taxes low while providing the services Oconomowoc deserves. Police, fire, sanitation, and quality infrastructure are what we need to be safe and successful. I hope to earn your support on April 5, 2022.
What programs or initiatives are most important to you? Of those priorities, what should the city focus on and why?
Aultman Kloth: I grew up in the Milwaukee area, and even as a young kid I knew I wanted to be a part of a small community. We need to preserve Oconomowoc’s small town values. Keeping Oconomowoc a safe place to live and raise a family is extremely important to me. We are a unique community and that needs to be preserved. I want to be a part of honoring Oconomowoc’s history while creating responsible new growth.
Zapfel: Over the past decade, we have experienced considerable growth and development that has revitalized our city. We need to continue to enhance our small-town charm by focusing on what we currently have and balancing new growth to improve the services to our residents. We need to have continued investment into both Police and Fire/EMS, which are critical in maintaining the high level of public safety expected in the Oconomowoc communities.
