MONTELLO
Andrew M. Obriecht
March 11, 1978 - Jan. 29, 2023
Andrew M. Obriecht, age 44, of Montello, died on January 29, 2023, probably from drugs unknowingly laced with fentanyl. He was born in Milwaukee on March 11, 1978, to John and Anna (Dondlinger) Obriecht.
Andy is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Addie; his mother, Anne Obriecht; his brother, Justin (Tara) Obriecht; and his nephews, Clayton, Silas, Gospel and Asa Obriecht.
He was preceded in death by his father, John L. Obriecht.
Andy graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1996, and went on to attend UW-Oshkosh. He was the owner/operator of Savior Fireworks. Andy also worked for Mad City Windows, winning the all time high salesman and manager in 2018. From 2021, to present, Andy sold sheds that the Amish built for him. He enjoyed fishing and hiking.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (new location), 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane in Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 9 a.m. until the start of service.
While our hearts are heavy that Andy didn’t become a Christian, it’s not too late for you.
https://justinobriecht.com/the-good-news/.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.