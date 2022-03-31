Anna Marie Wagner
Nov. 8, 1926 - April 27, 2021
Anna Marie Wagner entered into rest on April 27, 2021, at the age of 94. She passed away peacefully of congestive heart failure. She was born in Oconomowoc on November 8, 1926, to Joseph and Anna Brungs. Anna’s older brother Sebastian (Zep) Brungs passed away in September of 2017. She married Henry 'Harry' F. Wagner on June 18, 1949, who preceded her in death in 2017. They were married for 68 years.
Anna is survived by her children, Judy Lee, Jane Scherf (Norm), Janet Williams (Phil), John Wagner and Joseph Wagner; and 4 grandchildren, Chris Lee, Janessa Penneau (Jay), James Wagner and Jessie Wagner. She is also survived by her brother-in-law William (Bill) Wagner. She loved and touched all of them deeply.
Anna graduated Oconomowoc High School in 1945 with the National Honor Society. After high school she worked as a head secretary at the Cistercian Monastery in Okauchee. She loved meeting new people, enjoying lively conversations. She had a passion for writing, may it be a letter in German to her relatives in Germany or to a local politician or newspapers with great spirit and tenacity. Anna was a parishioner of St. Jerome’s Parish her whole life. She was a Girl Scouts leader and a Cub Scouts leader, being involved with her children. She even took the Girl Scouts troop to Washington, D.C. Camping trips with the family were enjoyable and created fond memories.
Anna was active in local politics. May it be writing letters to local politicians, the newspaper or fellow citizens to gain support for the city of Oconomowoc. Born and raised in Oconomowoc, she felt she had a vested interest in the city. She was on the committee to save Oconomowoc’s City Hall. She was very proud of her work. This all was due to the love of her writing and her love for Oconomowoc.
Her home on Main Street was the sight of many rummage sales. It wasn’t just the idea of selling something that someone could use, but that of talking and having lively conversations with others.
Anna, Mom, Grandma, friend, you will be sorely missed.
Please join us in celebrating her life, Thursday morning, April 7, 2022 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc. Visitation will be from 10:45 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:45 a.m. Lunch will follow at the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jerome’s Parish or the American Heart Association.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459.