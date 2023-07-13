Arabelle (Penny) Bartelt Wegner
May 17, 1930 - June 14, 2023
Arabelle (Penny) Bartelt Wegner died June 14, 2023, at The Pavilion of Crescent Lake, in Crescent Lake, Florida. She was born May 17, 1930, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Fred and Julie (Novak) Bartelt. On June 7, 1952, she married L. Harley Wegner at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Oconomowoc.
She was employed as bookkeeper at Luxury Homes, as a nursing aide at Bethesda Lutheran Home in Watertown and as a teachers’ aide at Ixonia Grade School. She later worked at Perryville Bank in Perryville, Arkansas.
Penny loved the Lord and served on the Mission Commission in each of the churches where she and Harley lived including First United Methodist Church in McAllen, Texas, Perryville United Methodist Church in Perryville, Arkansas, and Good Shepherd Methodist Church in Oconomowoc. She served as a permanent volunteer with Heifer Project International, headquartered in Perryville, Arkansas. There she raised rabbits and oversaw the staff/volunteer kitchen.
Penny loved to do numerous craft projects, mainly creating homemade greeting cards. She will also be respectfully remembered for her work with 4-H youth, where she taught leather craft.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Warren of Watertown and Linda Corey (Jack) of Eau Claire; one son, Robert Wegner (Tammy) of Interlachen, Florida; son-in-law Dennis Greenwood of Waukesha; two sisters, Janet Strohmeier (Kurt) of Caledonia and Lois Bartelt of Watertown; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years; her parents; four brothers, Gilmer Roland, Donald and one infant brother Glendon; her daughter, Diane Greenwood; and one granddaughter, Heidi Greenwood.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 15, at 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Oconomowoc. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, Penny wished donations would be made to PET International, Heifer International, First United Methodist Church of Mc Allen, Texas or Good Shepherd United Methodist Church of Oconomowoc.