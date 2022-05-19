Arlene D. Kissinger
March 30, 1934 - May 17, 2022
Arlene D. Kissinger (nee Dally) came home to the Lord peacefully on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the age of 88. She is survived by her children Pete (Cindy) Kissinger and Judith Juneau (Dennis Schneider); her grandchildren Christopher Juneau, Holly Juneau, Peter Kissinger (Samantha), Linsey (Ricky) Barger, Paige (Grant) Bieniek, and Bobby Kissinger; and her great-granddaughter Corrie Juneau.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, N50-W35181 E. Wisconsin Ave., Okauchee.
Memorials to St. Jude (www.stjude.org), Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org), or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church are appreciated. If you’d like to send flowers, please use Rhodee’s Floral (www.rhodeefloral.com).
A special thank-you to Doreen from Home Helpers. She was a wonderful caregiver and more important became a dear friend to our mother, allowing her to stay in her home till the end which is what she wanted. For that we will be forever grateful.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.