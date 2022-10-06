OCONOMOWOC
Arthur F. Boettcher
Arthur F. Boettcher, age 93, of Oconomowoc, died peacefully at his home on October 2, 2022.
Art was married to Leslie (Olson) for 63 years, partners who lived their lives to the fullest. They moved to the Oconomowoc area in 1961, together raising three children: Kathleen (David) Steindorf, Jennifer (Rick) Todd and Andrew (Kim Roblek) Boettcher. They are proud grandparents of Sarah, Abigail, Carissa, Alexandra and Makenna. Other surviving family includes sister Irene (Peter) Townsend, sister-in-law Beverly (Earl) Johnson, several nieces and nephews, and many other close relatives and friends.
Art enjoyed his life in many ways including hunting, fishing, camping, and many Boy Scout adventures. He was involved in the Boy Scouts for over 70 years, leading several troops while also volunteering at local Boy Scout camps and several national Boy Scout Jamborees. He and Leslie traveled to the four corners of the USA, mostly in a small camper or RV. Alaska and Texas were their favorite places. As a self-employed master plumber, he served customers (who often became good friends) in the Lake Country area and beyond for over 55 years.
Art was an active volunteer his entire life, including teaching life-saving and adult beginner swimming at the Oconomowoc YMCA, coordinating local Salvation Army donations, serving on boards and committees in his community and church, helping to build the S.V. Denis Sullivan schooner in Milwaukee and regularly donating blood for many years.
Art was drafted into the Army in 1950 and was sent to Germany. He was promoted to sergeant, assigned to the motor pool of the 2nd Armored Division. Later in life, he maintained close relations with his Army buddies by attending and organizing many reunions.
A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, at Dr. Martin Luther Church, 325 S. Main St., Oconomowoc, with a funeral service following at 4 p.m. After the service, a light meal will be served at church.
Though Art loved flowers, he expressed that any memorial donations be given to Wisconsin Stars & Stripes Honor Flight or Dr. Martin Luther Church in Oconomowoc.
The family thanks Shorehaven, and is grateful for the 18 months of care given by Rainbow Hospice.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.