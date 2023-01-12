SLINGER
Arthur R. Hall
Arthur R. Hall passed away peacefully at Serenity Villa in Slinger on January 7, 2023, at the age of 85.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline. He was also preceded in death by his son Brian and his granddaughter Sara.
He is survived by his children Gregory Hall, Natalie Hall and Garrett (Kimberly) Hall; his grandchildren Lindsay (Brian), Brooke, Nathan (Raschelle), Dillon, Gavin, Nicholas, Eric (Megan), Noah, Ashra and Brittany; his nine great-grandchildren; and his sister Susan Green. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held today, January 12, at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. There will be a second visitation held at Zion Lutheran Church, N558 Main St., Ashippun, on Friday, January 13, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Ashippun Lutheran Cemetery with military honors.
Memorials to American Legion Post 420, 112 Tweedy St., Hustiford, WI 53034, in Arthur’s name appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.