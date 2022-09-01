DELAVAN
Barbara J. Bielinski
Nov. 15, 1940 - Aug. 26, 2022
Barbara J. Bielinski (nee Barwick) entered into eternal life on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the age of 81.
Beloved wife of Eugene for almost 60 years. Dear mother of Edward (Gail) Bielinski, Paul (Darlene) Bielinski, Anne-Marie Bielinski Crowley, and Christopher (Jenny Geiser) Bielinski. Proud grandmother of Joel (Carrie) Theder, Erin (Craig) Hanus, Kirsten and Mitchell Bielinski, Madalyn and Patrick Crowley. Adoring great-grandmother of Alex, Trey, Layla, Lilyana, and Elliott.
Barbara graduated from Pulaski High School in 1958. She then graduated from Alverno College with a Bachelor of Science in education in 1963. She was a dedicated fifth-grade teacher in the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District for over 30 years prior to her retirement.
Barbara and Eugene were married April 20, 1963. They raised their four children together in the Milwaukee area before moving the family to the Oconomowoc area. Life on a 10-acre hobby farm quickly grew to an 82-acre fully functional farm. The family was very active in 4-H, FFA and participating in the Dodge County and State Fairs. Barbara enjoyed life on the farm, her enormous garden was her pride and joy. Family and friends were always welcome to share in the bountiful harvest.
Barbara also enjoyed cross stitch needlepoint, reading, cooking, baking, the Wisconsin sports teams, in particular the Packers, her Red Hat Society Group, traveling, and most of all, her family.
Private services.
If desired, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association, American Diabetes Association or Wisconsin 4-H Foundation in her memory are appreciated.
