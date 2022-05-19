OCONOMOWOC/NAPERVILLE, IL
Barbara J. Puterbaugh
Barbara J. Puterbaugh, 88, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2022. She was the wonderful wife of 61 years to Roger; loving mother to Lynn, of Aurora, IL, Cindy (Duncan) Giles, of Naperville, IL, Amy Anderson, of Knoxville, TN; Grandma to Cameron (Scott) Grzenczyk of Chicago, IL, Madeline Giles of Mt. Shasta, CA, Anne Giles of Denver, CO, Zack Anderson of Northwood, IA, and Nate (Anna) Anderson of Minneapolis, MN; and Great-Grandma to 5. She is also survived by her loving sister-in-law Jane K. Kanicki of Delran, NJ, as well as many other dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger.
Barbara grew up in Sterling, IL, where she met her future husband, Roger. They both went to college in Iowa, she to Grinnell and he to Drake. Upon graduation, they married and began their 61-year adventure. The Air Force took them to both Houston and Great Falls, MT. They returned to Sterling, IL, and moved to Ottawa, IL, in 1966 and finally settled in Oconomowoc in 1974. Barb was persuaded to move to a Naperville, IL, assisted living facility in July 2021. She was agreeable to the move as long as she could still watch her “Brewers and Bucks.”
Barb worked at Shorehaven Nursing Home as their activity director for over 20 years. She loved working with people and for people. Over the years she worked in so many different community committees from the PTA to manning a table at the Art Festival. The groups closest to her heart were Newcomers, Hospital Auxiliaries, Oconomowoc Women’s Club and her church. She was never a passive member and usually held leadership roles. She particularly enjoyed the Oconomowoc Women’s Club where she served as a past president and loved the annual Fashion Show and Garden Walk.
Barb loved to play bridge, garden and sing in the choir, including the Oconomowoc Community Choir. She was an avid sports fan and watched everything from golf to baseball. March Madness was her favorite.
She was a very active member of the Good Shepherd Methodist Church of Oconomowoc, serving over 40 years on various committees and an active member of the choir.
The family is having a private service in Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Methodist Church of Oconomowoc, 800 Lake Drive, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, in the name of Barbara Puterbaugh for a Memorial Garden.
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL, was entrusted with arrangements. For information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com.