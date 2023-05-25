OCONOMOWOC
Barbara J. Schwarz
Barbara J. Schwarz, 94, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 12, 2023.
She is survived by her sons, Michael (Sherry) Schwarz and David (Susan) Schwarz; daughter-in-law Dana (Phillip) Schwarz; grandchildren Ryan Schwarz, Megan Schwarz, Tanner Schwarz and Jackson Schwarz; greatgrandchild, Gavin Schwarz; sister-in-law, Patricia (Richard) Zimmerman; niece Laura Menig; and nephews, John Zimmerman and Stephen Zimmerman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Schwarz; son, Phillip Schwarz; and brother, Richard Zimmerman.
Barbara lived a long and full life filled with friendship and love. She was gentle and generous and always had a smile. At the same time she could be tough, having raised three mischievous boys all aged two years apart! She was also resilient, always rebounding from life’s setbacks with grace and resolve. She was a talented artist and she loved music, theater, art, singing in the church choir, and socializing with family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Memorial contributions to Good Shepherd Methodist Church and the Oconomowoc Chamber Orchestra would be appreciated.
Funeral service is tentatively planned for the morning of Thursday, July 13, at 10 a.m. at Glenview Memorial Gardens, Ixonia.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.