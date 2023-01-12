Barbara Jean Duchow
May 21, 1946 - Jan. 4, 2023
Barbara Jean Duchow, age 76, passed away on January 4, 2023, in Oconomowoc. Barb was born in Hustisford on May 21, 1946, to Walter and Irene Duchow (nee Koeppler).
Barb is survived by numerous cousins. Family was important to Barb, where she was instrumental in family gatherings and was the “HUB” of getting the family together and keeping them apprised of family happenings. A special joy of hers was celebrating children. She will also be missed by her many good friends.
She was a lifelong member of Concord United Methodist Church, where she held many different positions. She enjoyed helping people, especially with their transportation needs. Barb was an avid traveler and traveled all throughout Europe and the United States. Barb was the #1 Packer fan and you would not dare interrupt her during a game.
A visitation to celebrate Barb’s life will take place on May 20 at Concord United Methodist Church, W1096 Concord Center Drive, Sullivan, WI 53178, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) or the charity of your choice in Barb’s name are welcome.
GO PACK GO!!!
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.