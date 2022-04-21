Bernard C. O’Connor
Bernard C. O’Connor passed away April 9, 2022, at the age of 94.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia O’Connor, and his son Patrick O’Connor.
Loving father of Erin (William) Clark. Beloved grandfather to Ben (fiancee Ruby Dickenson), Lillian Clark, Nicole (fiance Cory Castle) Brunner and three great-grandchildren with one more on the way. Brother to Sister Dennis O'Connor. Brother-in-law James (Sharon) Bertling, Carol Boczon and Bernard Tesmer.
Bernard enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 during World War II. He worked for Milwaukee Rail Road and also worked for the Milwaukee Fire Department and was with the scuba team.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 22, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, from 11 a.m. until a eulogy at 11:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon. Burial will follow at St. Jerome Cemetery with military honors.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.