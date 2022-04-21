OCONOMOWOC
Betty Lensmith
Oct. 3, 1922 - Jan. 2, 2022
Betty Lensmith, 99, of Oconomowoc, on January 2, 2022 entered into the presence of her dear Lord Jesus, looking for new assignments and adventures. She was born to Alex and Vera Henschel of Oconomowoc on Oct. 3, 1922. Alex was the local butcher and growing up Betty helped him in the shop. Betty was known for her tenacity, pluck, and ambition.
She and her husband, Eugene Lensmith, operated portrait studios in Oconomowoc in the 1950s and 1960s. After that Betty rose to the top of the portrait photography industry as an author, speaker, and mail order provider of supplies to portrait studios nationwide. She operated Photographers Specialized Services in Oconomowoc for 30 years. At the age of 63, Betty re-dedicated her life to Jesus Christ, went back to school, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in church administration from Liberty University at the age of 70. Betty served the Lord, full time, for 16 years at the Alliance Bible/Crosspoint Church in Oconomowoc. She was one of the first women consecrated to ministry under the Christian and Missionary Alliance. After her retirement at age 86 she continued to be active in writing books and leading Bible study in her home. Betty’s zeal for the Lord and personal drive was legendary.
Betty will be welcomed to heaven by her parents, dear Grandmama, siblings June, Jean, and David and her husband Eugene. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Lissa (Randall) Eske of Oconomowoc, and son Larry (Catherine) Lensmith of Delavan; grandchildren Katryn Eske of Redding, Calif., who lovingly cared for her in her final days, Kristyn (Daniel) Eske-Ballard of Winston-Salem, N.C., John (Jessica) Eske of Nolensville, Tenn., Lena (Zach) Mlekush of Bradford, Ill., Faith Lensmith and Isaac Lensmith of Delavan, and Elizabeth Lensmith of Basel, Switzerland; great-grandchildren Benjamin, Nya, Nori and Summer, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at Crosspoint Community Church on Saturday, April 30. Visitation with family and friends 1 p.m. until the service, which will commence at about 3 p.m. The church is located at W380-N6931 N. Lake Road, Oconomowoc. Memorials may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelical Association.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.