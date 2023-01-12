IXONIA
Betty Lou (Kampa) Toepfer
Betty Lou (Kampa) Toepfer, 86, passed away surrounded by family into the loving arms of her Savior on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
She is survived by her son Rick and his wife Mary Jo, her daughter Kelli (Toepfer) Stewart and her husband John, and her son Jeff Toepfer, and by her eight grandchildren and their spouses, Cassie (Toepfer) Glover and her husband Andrew, Cole and Sammi Toepfer, Halli Stewart, Brodi Stewart and his wife Mallory (Saunders) Stewart, Baili (Stewart) Johnson and her husband Paige, Seth and Kerrisa Toepfer, her great-grandson Jameson Lee Stewart, and her sister Suzanne Schmidt, along with many other close friends and family members. She was also excitedly anticipating the birth of her second great-grandchild.
Born in Arcadia, daughter of Joe and Adelaide Kampa, she has been a lifelong resident of Wisconsin in areas such as Ixonia, Oconomowoc, Menomonee Falls and Milwaukee. After high school she had a career mostly in telephone advertising while maintaining a home with her three children. She was also an avid and faithfully serving member of Dr. Martin Luther Church. She loved her family, and enjoyed many memorable years spending time with them, swimming and skiing on Golden Lake, grilling out, and shooting off fireworks on the Fourth of July, among some of the many activities. She also enjoyed keeping close to her many friends on dinner dates, working out, and being active in her Elderberry group.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Ronald Lee Toepfer; and her siblings Joan, Duke (Duane) and Jerry Kampa.
The family would like to thank Pagenkopf Funeral Home for their assistance during this time.
There will be a visitation at Dr. Martin Luther Church on Saturday, January 14, beginning at 12 p.m. A memorial service will follow, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.