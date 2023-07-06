Bico Bielich
Bico was born June 3, 1953, in San Isidro, Lima, Peru, to Guillermo and Rosa Bielich. He moved to the United States when he was 2 and lived there for two years before moving back to Peru. When he was 14 he moved to Ecuador, where he said the beaches were beautiful. Bico moved from Peru to California around the age of 18 where he met Cheryl, his forever love, in May 1975. They met at the dental office where she worked and his version of the story is, ‘she said open wide and I fell in love.’ They married on December 27, 1975, in Oconomowoc. They lived in Southern California until August of 1998, when they moved back to Oconomowoc.
Bico was in the Air Force. He became a computer programmer/systems analyst and loved what he did, working for MetalTek, Revlon, Columbia Pictures, Warner Brothers, Keane, and Silgan. He retired from Silgan in 2021. Bico could be seen walking around Fowler Lake with his dogs, Bentley and Hachi. He loved his dogs and even had a bike trailer to attach to his electric bike so that he could take them along on his many adventures. Bico taught himself to play the guitar and absolutely loved music. Bico loved the beach and surfed in his youth. He always dreamed of learning to fly a plane or sail a boat around the world.
Bico leaves behind his wife and best friend, Cheryl, along with his four children Trea (Dave) Marszalek, Monica Jones, Daniel (Angela) Bielich, David Bielich, and his six grandchildren Chela, Daisy, Jiselle, Mateo, Ezra, and Lily. Additionally he leaves behind his sisters, Gail and Nancy; an aunt Adi; and his cousins Marita and Carmin; along with many other family members and friends. Bico was preceded in death by his father, mother, father-in-law (Robert), and mother-in-law (Florence).
His Celebration of life will be July 29th. We know you are now doing all that you dreamed of Bico. You are loved.
