Blaine Michael Sidders, Sr.
Blaine Michael Sidders, Sr., age 62, passed away unexpectedly on May 2, 2022.
Blaine was a devoted husband, father and friend. He was constantly putting others before himself and doing anything he could to help them. Blaine was the proud and successful business owner of Lake Country Landscaping that he grew and cherished with his wife, Kathy. He was always involved in the community, was a spirited member of the Lake Country Rotary and Delafield Chamber of Commerce, and enjoyed his time at Oconomowoc Golf Club and Watertown Country Club.
He was known for having the biggest heart, being the life of the party, “coming in hot” and staying until the end. He never knew a stranger and carried a strong faith in the Lord.
Funeral services will be held at St Joan of Arc Parish (Nashotah) on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.; the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 3:00 p.m. Blaine’s celebration of life will follow the service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.