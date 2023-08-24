Bonnie J. Schroeder
The Lord called Bonnie J. Schroeder (Houk) home at the age of 80, on August 18, 2023.
Bonnie married Richard T. Schroeder on May 9, 1964. Together they had four children: Laura Higgins, Patrick Schroeder (Tamara), Michelle Fortmann, and Brenda Ulik (Paul). She was a proud grandparent of 13 and great-grandparent of 10 with another one on the way. She will be missed by her brother Lester Houk (Anne), brother Joe Houk (Arlene), sister Donna Zielke, sister Vera Dowling, and sister Pattie Muroco (Greg). The wonderful friends and extended family are too numerous to mention, but their love and support are appreciated.
Bonnie enjoyed life to the fullest. She always enjoyed going out to Las Vegas with family and friends. When she wasn’t out and about she enjoyed playing gambling games on her computer, playing along with TV game shows, watching the Packers especially when Brett Favre was still playing, and checking out a weekend NASCAR race. Anyone who knew Bonnie will always remember her over-the-top appreciation for the king of rock ‘n’ roll - Elvis.
Bonnie was a nurse at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital for most of her career in the pediatric department as she loved taking care of children. She went on to work for Doctors Martinelli & Janowok for many years until retirement.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Laura Higgins; her parents, Charles and Florence Houk; her sister Sharon Trupke; and her brothers-in-law Digger Zielke and Tom Dowling. The celebration of life for Bonnie will be September 10 at Cornerstone Sports Pub & Eatery in Oconomowoc from 1 pm to 5 pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to AngelsGrace Hospice, N74W35908 Servants’ Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.