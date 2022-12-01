ONALASKA
Brian Lee Dow
Nov. 9, 1946 - Nov. 22, 2022
Brian Lee Dow, 76, of Onalaska, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2022, in his home. He was born on November 9, 1946, to Harold and Juanita (Adams) Dow.
Brian lived in Onalaska his entire adult life. He owned his own business, Dow’s Painting & Sandblasting. He lived a simple life with great love for his family and country.
Brian is survived by his brothers Terry (Elizabeth) Dow and David (Diana) Dow; sister Sharon (Bobby) Peterson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Juanita Dow; and sister Dianne Dow Sheeder.
A celebration of Brian’s life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on December 15, at Schwefel’s Restaurant, 39877 WI-Trunk 16, Oconomowoc.
Coulee Region Cremation Group, 608-788-2188, is serving the family.