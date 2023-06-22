Carl Nicholson
Oct. 5, 1937 - June 16, 2023
Carl Nicholson passed into eternal life on June 16, 2023. He was born on October 5, 1937, to Helen and Hilding Nicholson.
He married the love of his life, Gwendolyn Tessmann, on August 5, 1961.
He is survived by three children, Brent and Marge Nicholson of Oconomowoc, Mark and Paula Nicholson of Pewaukee, Kirsten and Dave Walker of Lehigh Acres, Florida.
He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Natasha (Joshua) Cherry, Jessica (Patrick) Oates, Sara (fiance Peter) Nicholson, Hanna (Stephen) Pralle, Chenelle Walker, Aaron Nicholson and Keenan Walker.
He has two great grandsons, Graysen and Myles Oates. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Patricia Nicholson.
Carl was preceded in death by his brother Gary Nicholson and his sister Karen Nicholson.
He is a longtime member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.
He lived in the Milwaukee area until age 8 at which time his father built a house in the Oconomowoc area near Upper Nemahbin Lake. The family moved to the area, and he went to Summit School. He graduated from Oconomowoc High School, and after graduation got his associate degree in Milwaukee as a tool and die maker. Carl worked at Kearney and Treaker in Milwaukee, and later took a position at the Carnation Company in Oconomowoc as a tool and die maker Instructor.
Later in his life he was an appraiser at American Appraisal, and later had his own business known as Advanced Appraisal. He also taught appraisal classes at WCTC in Pewaukee. He worked on the Alaskan pipeline as an appraiser. He traveled many years in this role to many areas of the country.
Carl and Gwen spent most of their married life in Oconomowoc, and built the family home in 1967. Carl was always drawn to the local lakes and also loved the Northwoods. He and Gwen built a summer home on Squirrel Lake in Minocqua in 1979.
He enjoyed traveling and his favorites included Hawaii, Sweden and other European countries and a trip on the Rhine River. Carl has relatives in Sweden in the town his father was born, and he has remained in contact with them over the years.
Carl was also an associate member at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fort Myers, Florida. He and Gwen also attended Rock of Ages in Minocqua, and Christ Lutheran in Englewood, Florida, when they were living in those locales.
He served in the National Guard and was called into service for the Berlin crisis in 1961. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 210 E. Pleasant St., Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Summit Cemetery with military honors.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.